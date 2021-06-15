Verbatim: Missing Juvenile: Mario Gilmer CANCELED

The Fort Wayne Police Department issued the following news release Monday:

UPDATE: The alert for Mario Gilmer has been canceled.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Mario Gilmer, is described as a Male Mixed 12 years of age 5' tall and weighing 150 lbs with Brown in color Hair in Dredlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Mario has been missing since 5:00pm tonight last seen in the area South of Park view Field and Mario does have a medical condition that requires him to take his medication on a regular basis.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mario is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or 427-1222.

Detectives are in the process of sending out an IPAWS alert at this time.