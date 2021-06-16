Komets announce 2020-2021 End-of-Season Awards

The following was released on Wednesday, June 16, 2021:

Fort Wayne, IN—The Komets announced their End-of-season awards as voted on by the team, media, and fans. The awards were presented as follows:

NOB Brick Award for the Stonewall Defensive Forward of the season, sponsored by Nob Brick and Fireplace. The winner can be counted on by the head coach to play a sound defensive game at both ends of the rink, no matter what the situation.

Winner: Anthony Petruzzelli

Unsung Hero Award The "5/30" award in tribute to Robbie Irons and the late Terry Pembroke, two longtime Komet players and members of the Komets Hall of Fame. This award is given to the player whose hard work, dedication to his teammates and love of the game is in the true spirit of Komet legends Robbie Irons and Terry Pembroke. The award is sponsored by the Komet Legends.

Winner: Mathieu Brodeur

Komet Defenseman of the Year Award for the Komet defenseman and his overall play at both ends of the rink. His teammates count on him to help move the puck up the ice, work the power play and kill penalties. Sponsored by the Komet Hockey Club.

Winner: Nick Boka

Komet Rookie of the Year Award for the player who had not played more than 25 games at the pro level prior to this season. Sponsored by the Komet Hockey Club and Foss Folk family.

Winner: Randy Gazzola

Komets Most Improved Player Award for the player showing the most improvement in his game from the beginning of the season to the end. Player must have been on the Komet roster all season long to qualify. Sponsored by the Komet Hockey Club.

Winner: Anthony Nellis

Wiegmann Family "True Komet" Award for the player that best exemplifies team spirit and positive attitude on and off the ice. Sponsored by the Wiegmann family.

Winner: Anthony Petruzzelli

Mr. Hustle Award This award takes into account a player's personal statistics (i.e. goals, assists, on-ice hits at home) and a player's overall up-tempo style of game. Sponsored by the Stratman family.

Winner: Anthony Nellis

The Komets Most Valuable Player award, knows as the Foss Folk Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Folk Family and voted on by the Komet players.

Winner: Brandon Hawkins

Playoff tickets: Season ticket holders will have a special two-day window, today and Thursday to purchase tickets for all three potential home games for the Western Conference Finals. The Coliseum ticket office will open at 10:00 a.m. each day and will close at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. for the first home game of the series. The ticket office will also be open Saturday, June 19th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.