Officials named for ECHL conference finals

Seven referees and seven linesmen have been selected to work the conference finals in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the ECHL said today.

In a statement, the league said:

The referees are Nolan Bloyer (1st conference finals), Andrew Bruggeman (2nd), Sean MacFarlane (2nd), Alex Normandin (3rd), Jake Rekucki (2nd), Andrew Wilk (5th) and Riley Yerkovich (1st).

The linesmen are Brady Fagan (1st conference finals), Shane Gustafson (2nd), Mitchell Hunt (1st), Daniel Kovachik (1st), Kilian McNamara (1st), Christopher Williams (3rd) and Tarrington Wyonzek (1st).

“Each of these officials has been selected based on their performance through the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs as well as the bulk of their work in the 2020-21 season,” ECHL Manager of Officiating Stephen Thomson said in the statement. “It is a great accomplishment to reach the conference finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and all of them should be proud to get to this point.”