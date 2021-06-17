Randy Brown retiring after more than 3 decades leading Coliseum

After announcing Memorial Coliseum would face a projected $4.2 million loss this year, Randy Brown, the venue's executive vice president and general manager, made another announcement at today's board of trustees meeting -- he's retiring Oct. 1.

Brown, 65, has worked for the Coliseum for 33 years, the last 31 as the facility's leader. That makes him the longest-tenured person to hold the post.

The facility's current financial situation did not cause his decision, he said -- he had planned to retire last year.

The pandemic intervened, and he changed his mind, he said -- even though the last 15 pandemic-filled months have been "the most difficult of my career."

Because of the pandemic, the venue coped with lost revenue from cancellations and postponements, capacity limits that limited attendance, increased sanitation demands and more difficulty hiring employees without raising wages.

The projected loss is more than the $3.047 million loss during 2020, the board was told. But venue staff is pursuing both government help and new business -- income that may help it dig out of a hole by the end of 2022, Brown said.

"It is time for me to move on," he told the board. "After 33 years, I can't say I enjoyed every minute of it -- the last 15 months have been challenging.... But I've been very fortunate."

rsalter@jg.net