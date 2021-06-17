New Haven senior housing development is complete

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion Thursday for the first phase of a New Haven senior housing development.

Phase 1 of Kady Gene Cove received affordable housing tax credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority made available through the NewAllen Alliance’s Indiana Regional Stellar Community Designation.

Kady Gene Cove is owned by Keller Development, Inc. and managed by its property management company, New Generation Management, Inc. This initial $8 million phase includes 50, two-bedroom duplex units for low-to-moderate income seniors. Leasing began in February and by the end of June the project will be fully leased, NewAllen said.

The project is part of the East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Plan which includes nearly $65 million in federal, state, local, and privately funded quality of life projects. "Part of East Allen’s sustainable housing strategy has been to promote infill development and focus on providing housing for senior citizens," Kristi Sturtz, the NewAllen Rural Liaison, said in a statement. "Through NewAllen’s planning process, the communities identified a need and desire for more senior housing and that need is growing."

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said he is enthusiastic about the development.

"This is an exciting project for the community of New Haven, by offering seniors affordable housing for them to stay in the community they love," he said. "To me, this is truly what the Stellar project is about. This diversifies our housing stock, providing opportunities to grow our community. It has been great working with Keller Development and we look forward to future collaboration."

Phase 2 of the development is estimated at $8 million and is currently underway. This phase will add an additional 50 two-bedroom units of market rate housing. Phase 2 is estimated to be completed by Fall 2022.

Kady Gene Cove is in New Haven’s Meadowbrook Rural Revival Target Area which includes the New Haven Community Center Park Project, Meadowbrook Trail Project, East Allen’s Career and Tech Center Development and fire station Improvements.

"A key element to our economic development strategy in East Allen is to attract private investment into our communities," said Kent Castleman, president of the NewAllen Alliance. "With the Kady Gene Cove development, we not only get that private investment, but we also meet the housing needs of the New Haven community. This project was a key piece of our Regional Stellar application in partnership with the City of New Haven and the State of Indiana. It represents what planning and collaboration can bring."