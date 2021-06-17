Jury returns guilty verdict in murder trial

It took one hour for a jury to convict Thomas J. Jackson of murder.

Jackson, 41, was convicted today of murder and using a gun to commit the crime in the Aug. 9 death of Angel May Carter, 19. She was found shot to death at the Rodeway Inn on Goshen Road. Jackson will be sentenced July 30. A murder conviction carries 45 to 65 years in prison.

Surveillance video from the Rodeway Inn showed Jackson knocking on the door to his room and then backing away, pointing a gun while he waited for someone to answer.

He returned to the front desk to get a key and used it to enter the room he and Carter shared, a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court said.

Carter was seen following him out of the door and falling to the ground, the affidavit said.

What really angered the family was Jackson's apparent flippant attitude. "They show her walking out and falling and him just walking away," said Samantha Carter, her stepmother, and wife to Carter's father, Michael. "He didn't even know she was behind him."

He was seen as he returned quickly to gather some belongings, Samatha Carter said, and as he walked by her, "he flipped her hair over," to see if she was dead.

The video and autopsy photos were part of a three day trial the victim's family endured this week after nearly a year of asking themselves why it happened.

Samantha Carter and her husband praised the prosecution who presented a case "that there was no way you could second guess what happened," she said.

