City ordinance calls for nearly $8 million in improvements

Nearly $8 million could be invested in Fort Wayne to fund additional public works, parks and community health improvements.

Mayor Tom Henry announced at a Thursday news conference that an ordinance will be introduced at City Council next week that outlines the $7.775 million plan.

Henry said the news conference marked an encouraging step in the community's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're making strides each and every day as we work together to engage, innovate and perform. The individuals, families and businesses of Fort Wayne deserve no less,” he said.

The city administration and City Council are working together to use $7.2 million of the funds on capital projects that were deferred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial uncertainties, City Controller Garry Moor said. Of that, $6 million will be used on public works neighborhood projects, and $1.2 million will be used to begin the first phase of the Franke Park master plan.

Several projects were listed for the public works neighborhood projects: White Oak Lane street rehabilitation; Harvester Community concrete street repairs; Rothman Road sidewalk construction between St. Joe and Maplecrest roads (south side); Illinois Road sidewalk from Magnavox Way to Thomas Road (north side); asphalt resurfacing; land acquisition for sidewalk projects; traffic safety projects; sidewalk rehabilitation; and concrete alley reconstruction.

In addition to the $7.2 million set aside from last year, the city also announced the first uses of some of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, of which Fort Wayne received $50.8 million. The city will allocate $375,000 to help Super Shot's Building the Heart of Community Health capital campaign, which will go toward a permanent home for the agency.

The city has also decided to use $200,000 of the ARPA funds to use professional expertise while determining how the city can and will use the remaining ARPA funds.

