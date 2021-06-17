Police seek suspect in southwest bank robbery

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help for information about a southwest-side bank robbery this morning.

At 11 a.m., a man wearing dark clothing entered the Old National Bank, 6430 W. Jefferson Blvd., and passed a note to a teller demanding cash, police said.

The man was not armed and left on foot in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Police are working with the bank's surveillance videos.

No one was hurt during the robbery.