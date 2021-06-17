The Journal Gazette
 
    1-month closure for portion of Hanna Street

    The Journal Gazette

    The northbound lanes of Hanna Street between Wallace and Hayden streets will be closed for a month, beginning Friday, during a city transportation project, the city of Fort Wayne said today. The work is scheduled to be completed July 16.

    A detour will use Wallace, Lafayette and Lewis streets, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.

     

