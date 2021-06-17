1 dead, 3 injured in crash

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning in the 4500 block of South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne police said.

The head-on crash happened around 10:15 a.m., police said, when a vehicle going north on South Calhoun Street crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a vehicle going south.

An adult woman in one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said. Three adults were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Calhoun Street will be closed between McKinnie Avenue and Sherwood Terrace during investigation of the crash.

The name of the woman who died, as well as the cause and manner of her death, will be released by the Allen County coroner's office, police said.