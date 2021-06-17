The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, June 17, 2021 9:59 am

    Coroner completes autopsy on 12-year-old victim

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County coroner's office has completed an autopsy on a 12-year-old boy found on the railroad elevation near Hoagland Avenue and Melita Street late Monday.

    The boy died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office ruled. The victim was the subject of an alert by the Fort Wayne Police Department late Monday.

    The boy's manner of death is pending, the office said.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story