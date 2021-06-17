1 escapes fire, no injuries

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a one-story house and forced one person to escape Wednesday night.

Crews said they arrived at 6116 Salge Drive and found the rear wall and roof of the house on fire at 10:36 p.m.

An adult occupant at the home was unhurt outside when firefighters arrived and a cat had to be saved from the blaze, officials said.

It was under control in 12 minutes. No further information was provided.