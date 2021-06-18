Silver Alert declared for missing central Indiana man

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing central Indiana man believed to be in danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Gabriel Lamar Hughes, 18, was last seen at 3 a.m. today in Lawrence, northeast of Indianapolis, state police said in the alert.

Hughes is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with argyle pants.

Anyone with information about Hughes is asked to contact Lawrence police at 317-545-7575 or dial 911.