The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, June 18, 2021 11:18 am

    High heat indices expected: Adams, Huntington, Wabash, Wells

    The Journal Gazette

    The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like nearly 100 degrees this afternoon in Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties, the National Weather Service said today.

    To guard against heat-related illness, the weather service urged people with outdoor activities planned for today to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned environment when possible.

     

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story