Friday, June 18, 2021 11:18 am
High heat indices expected: Adams, Huntington, Wabash, Wells
The Journal Gazette
The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like nearly 100 degrees this afternoon in Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties, the National Weather Service said today.
To guard against heat-related illness, the weather service urged people with outdoor activities planned for today to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned environment when possible.
