Allen County opts out of any opioid settlements through state

Allen County has opted out of any opioid settlements that come through the state, just as the city of Fort Wayne and other local governments have.

A resolution came before the Allen County commissioners Friday to opt out of the statute that has deemed the settlement funds that come through the state will be distributed based on population. The statute also includes that 85% of the funds would go back to the state and only 15% of the funds would stay in the litigating local governments' communities.

County Attorney Laura Miser advised the commissioners to approve the resolution. The county's litigation could still end in settlements, she explained, but not opting out would mean the county would stop its lawsuit.

The county has 60 days to opt back in, but Miser said she doesn't see why the county would consider doing that.

Miser said she thinks it is particularly needed for the county to opt out because the distribution that is based on per capita only takes into account county governments' unincorporated areas. Fort Wayne's population is about 70% of the county's population, but the county has still provided services to city residents.

"We're not saying we're not going to take settlement funds. We are simply saying we are going to continue with our lawsuit and attempt to get the damages that will help -- truly help -- to restore the county to pre-epidemic status," Miser said.