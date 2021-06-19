Working dads might be happiest in Massachusetts, District of Columbia, Minnesota, New Jersey and Connecticut.

If they are earning a living in West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico and Nevada, well, that's where things are the worst.

Those assessments are based on rankings in a report from the personal-finance website WalletHub. This year's "Best & Worst States for Working Dads" list was released Wednesday, just ahead of Father's Day weekend.

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 23 key "indicators of friendliness toward working dads," according to a news release. Factors included the average length of the work day for males, child care costs and the share of men in good or better health.

Indiana ranked 28th on the list with an overall score of 46.66, just behind Colorado and just ahead of Michigan. Top-scoring Massachusetts scored 72.99 while bottom-ranking Nevada scored 31.70.

WalletHub in May released a similar report for working moms in time for Mother's Day. Indiana ranked 27 on that list.

The top five states for moms – Massachusetts, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Vermont and Minnesota – were almost exactly the same as this month's report for dads. WalletHub said the worst five states for moms were South Carolina, Mississippi, Idaho, Alabama and Louisiana.

Fatherhood is a responsibility which changes over time. In 1960, 75% of American families relied on a single income, that of the dad, who spent much of his week at work while mom stayed home with the kids, Adam McCann wrote in the WalletHub report. Now, 69.2% of married mothers work, and while that’s still significantly lower than the 93.3% of married fathers who do, the gap is closing.

"The contemporary dad no longer fits neatly into the standard of the married breadwinner and disciplinarian," McCann wrote. "That’s been especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many fathers have been working from home and have taken on more childcare duties as a result."

Armon R. Perry, a professor in the Kent School of Social Work at the University of Louisville, said the biggest issue facing working fathers is how to balance meeting oftentimes competing demands.

"Fathers have always been expected to be financial providers and probably always will. Although more women are in the paid labor market, the pressure that dads face providing for their children has not and is not likely to decline," Perry said in the report. "However, as more women have entered the paid labor market, the expectations that fathers take more active roles in nurturing and caregiving have definitely increased."

WalletHub used data and information from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research for its report. Along with work-day length and child care costs, criteria for the rankings included percentage of youth up to age 17 (with dad present) living in poverty, rate of uninsured males, and life expectancy. The core areas for a weighted points system with multiple factors were economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care and health.

Parenting is often a joint responsibility between couples and sometimes among the extended family. So better communication and coordination with others who can share the workload of childrearing are important for fathers to manage the work-family interface, said a statement from Songqi Liu, an associated professor in the Department of Management at Georgia State University.

"One successful strategy documented by research is sequencing, referring to the intentional prioritization of some work or family goals in the shorter term so that other goals can be attained in the longer term," Liu wrote. "For example, coordination or negotiation with the spouse or domestic partner may allow the father to finish an important project at work first before spending more time with family later. This helps the father to make progress on both the work goal and the family goal over time."

