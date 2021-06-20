Angola man injured in Steuben motorcycle crash

An Angola man sustained internal injuries after crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Steuben County.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office was called at 1:15 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 500 S. and County Road 225 W. around 1:15 p.m. on a report of a motorcycle crash, driven by Alan B. Jones, 56, a statement from the department said.

A witness told officers that they were following behind the motorcyclist when they noticed Jone's head move backward and the motorcycle started to swerve. The witness thought it appeared that Jones was having a medical event just before crashing into an embankment, the statement said.

Jones was not breathing, and the witness and other passersby started CPR and were able to revive him before medical personnel arrived, the statement said. Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Jones was taken by Parkview Samaritan to Parkview Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Jones' condition was not immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.