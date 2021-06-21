Monday, June 21, 2021 2:55 pm
Bridge work to close I-69 exit ramp for 4 days
The Journal Gazette
Northbound Exit 296A on Interstate 69 will be closed for four days, weather permitting, beginning June 28 because of bridge maintenance work over I-69, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Northbound motorists should use I-69, INDOT said in a statement.
INDOT asked drivers to slow down and use caution when driving in and around work zones.
