    Monday, June 21, 2021 2:55 pm

    Bridge work to close I-69 exit ramp for 4 days

    The Journal Gazette

    Northbound Exit 296A on Interstate 69 will be closed for four days, weather permitting, beginning June 28 because of bridge maintenance work over I-69, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

    Northbound motorists should use I-69, INDOT said in a statement.

    INDOT asked drivers to slow down and use caution when driving in and around work zones.

     

