The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, June 21, 2021 1:36 pm

    1-week lane restrictions for portion of Fairfield Avenue

    The Journal Gazette

    Fairfield Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions and closures between Lexington and Pettit avenues from Wednesday through June 30 during road milling and repaving, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A flagger will be in use, and motorists should anticipate delays during the work, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story