Monday, June 21, 2021 1:36 pm
1-week lane restrictions for portion of Fairfield Avenue
The Journal Gazette
Fairfield Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions and closures between Lexington and Pettit avenues from Wednesday through June 30 during road milling and repaving, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A flagger will be in use, and motorists should anticipate delays during the work, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.
