Indiana: 150 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 150 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 751,526 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,379 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four from Saturday, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 420 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,561,837 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,557,831 Saturday, the statement said. It said 10,749,488 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be available in Butler from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., and in Syracuse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state, the statement said. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,506,004 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,760,925 first doses and 2,745,079 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.