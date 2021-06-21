The Journal Gazette
 
    Local I&M crews head north to provide restoration help

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana Michigan Power crews from Fort Wayne and Muncie are headed to South Bend, Elkhart and southwest Michigan to help restore electricity to approximately 19,000 residents who are without power after two strong storms overnight.

    The storms pummeled cities and towns with heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts, I&M said in a statement, causing widespread damage, including downed trees and power lines.

     

