Monday, June 21, 2021 10:59 am
Local I&M crews head north to provide restoration help
The Journal Gazette
Indiana Michigan Power crews from Fort Wayne and Muncie are headed to South Bend, Elkhart and southwest Michigan to help restore electricity to approximately 19,000 residents who are without power after two strong storms overnight.
The storms pummeled cities and towns with heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts, I&M said in a statement, causing widespread damage, including downed trees and power lines.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story