Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Jon Kennedy with Adams Landscaping works on bushes along the side of the downtown Allen County Public Library on Monday morning. Previous Next Tuesday, June 22, 2021 1:00 am Making it better Making it better Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story