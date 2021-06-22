Kruse joins Sons of the American Revolution chapter

Auburn Republican state Sen. Dennis Kruse was recently inducted into the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution in Fort Wayne.

The group is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and teaching American history to future generations.

To join, a person must be a direct descendant of a Revolutionary War Patriot, and establish eligibility by providing the appropriate documentation of this ancestor. Once acquired, the applicant must be sponsored by two current SAR members.

"I am a direct descendant of Patriot Daniel Strong who fought courageously for the freedoms we cherish almost 250 years later," Kruse said. "With many organizations today trying to rewrite history, I am excited to be able to join the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter to not only help preserve our nation's history, but spread patriotism in our area."

Some activities the chapter participated in and arranges includes a historical oration contest, an essay contest and a brochure and poster contest.

"I look forward to being an active member in the chapter," Kruse said. "I have written and supported legislation that ensures our schools teach civics and history, and I look forward to further supporting causes like this at home in our community."