Officials discuss better preparedness for future conflicts

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, and the top Republican on the House Committee on Armed Services met this morning with top brass at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard about being better prepared for future conflicts.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, from Alabama's 3rd District and the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, and Banks discussed potential transitions for the Fort Wayne-based unit with Col. Michael D. Stohler, base commander, and others.

The discussion comes as the potential for cyber warfare with adversaries including those based in China and Russia increases and the United States winds down its presence in Afghanistan and Iraq in the Middle East, the officials said.

The base is home to an "aging platform," but still serves a vital defense function, Banks said. He spent Monday showing Rogers northeast Indiana defense-related companies before checking out the base today.

"Big things are in store for this fighter wing. This is my top priority," Banks said. "It's important to Fort Wayne, and it's very important to our nation."

rsalter@jg.net