Child hurt in police chase

A child is hurt and two people are facing charges after leading Fort Wayne gang unit police on a vehicle chase Monday night.

Officers said they attempted to pull over the vehicle with four occupants about 9:43 p.m. at Fry and West Main streets, but the driver sped off.

A gun was tossed from the vehicle during the chase and it hit a woman motorist after running a red light traveling south on Fairfield Avenue at Main, police said.

The woman was unhurt, officers said, but a four-year-old unproperly secured in a booster seat inside her vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the driver who fled and one of his passengers were arrested, while the other two were released from custody.

Officers later found the gun that was thrown from the driver's vehicle and alcohol or drugs may be a factor in the crash, they said.

No further information was provided.