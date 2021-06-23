Indiana AG weighs in on critical race theory

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita jumped head-on into the debate over critical race theory Wednesday by issuing a 17-page Parents Bill of Rights that attacks the controversial curriculum.

"CRT's teachings have a discriminatory effect against students who are inappropriately defined as having 'privilege' or being 'oppressors' based solely on their race," Rokita's bill of rights said. "Classroom instruction rooted in CRT teachings clearly runs afoul of broad non-discrimination protections, equal protection, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and well-established Indiana law."

The attorney general has no role in education curriculum but framed the release as providing parents their legal rights.

"Education policy and curriculum should reflect the values of Indiana families while meeting the mandatory requirements set forth in law," Rokita said in a news release. "The single most effective way to ensure school accountability is for parents to engage in their children's education. The Parents Bill of Rights empowers them to do just that."

Indiana Democratic Party Spokesman Drew Anderson said "it appears Todd Rokita's 2024 gubernatorial campaign continued today with what is honestly an out-of-touch wish list that does not reflect the Hoosier or religious values so many of us have been taught in classrooms and church pews for generations."

Democratic state Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary also said he is disturbed by Rokita's remarks.

"History classes in the United States have long excluded certain parts of United States history that are hard to face. We can only move forward as a unified nation, with actual justice for all, if citizens are taught all of our history," he said. "Parts of this theory have been in history curriculum for decades, and it simply teaches students that prejudice didn't end with slavery but at times has also been built into legal systems and policies."

Melton encouraged Rokita to revise the document to retract the "discriminatory and false claims that were made" and to meet with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

Rokita said critical race theory is being "backdoored into Indiana classrooms, contrary to state and federal law" as part of an influx of social-emotional learning competencies "aimed at making students feel bad about themselves."

The bill of rights also includes information on how parents can view their child's curriculum.

