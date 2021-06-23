Coroner IDs victim of Sunday shooting

The Allen County coroner's office today identified Shelby Erin Vonholdt as the county's 22nd homicide victim this year. She was 20 years old. The coroner said she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Vonholdt was shot to death in a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne Sunday.

Her brother, Davin Vonholdt, wants people to know she will be remembered by so many people. She was the life of the party, he said.

Valerie Rose Hardiek, 22, was charged Tuesday with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime after Vonholdt died Tuesday morning.

Hardiek was picked up in Van Wert County on charges of pointing a firearm at another person at a gas station in Willshire, Ohio.

“Shelby was someone who impacted people's lives in so many ways,” her brother said. “She would want to be remembered and someone who would want justice.”

