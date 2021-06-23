Silver Alert issued for missing Ossian man

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Ossian man.

Jeffery Chesak, 37, was last seen Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. state police said in a statement.

Chesak is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 144 pounds. Chesak was driving a dark blue 2014 Subaru Forrester, with an Indiana license plate of BEF423.

Police believe Chesak is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Chesak is asked to call the Decatur Police department at 260-724-5345, or 911.