2 injured in Kosciusko crash

One person was critically injured this morning in Kosciusko County in a crash involving multiple vehicles, the county sheriff's department said.

The sheriff’s department was called to the intersection of Indiana 15 and County Road 900 North just after 5 a.m. on the report of a crash, a statement from the department said.

It said investigators believe that Spencer Stapleton, 23, of Warsaw, was driving west on County Road 900 North when he failed to stop at the intersection of Indiana 15. Stapleton’s car pulled into the path of Nicole Jeffries, 29, of Warsaw, who was driving north on Indiana 15, the statement said. Jeffries' vehicle collided with Stapleton’s car on the driver’s side, it said, splitting Stapleton’s car in half. Stapleton was ejected from the car and landed about 50 feet away.

Stapleton was critically injured, and his passenger, Dusty Deshane, 27, of Warsaw, had non-critical injuries, police said. Both were airlifted to a hospital. Jeffries and her two minor passengers refused treatment at the scene.

Two parked cars at a home at the northwest corner of the intersection were damaged in the crash, police said.