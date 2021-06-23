The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, June 23, 2021 9:53 am

    Verbatim: Indiana State Fair Announces Free Stage Performance Lineup For 2021

    Featuring Legendary Icons, Timeless Hitmakers, Chart-Topping Pop Sensations, Modern Music Superstars, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and Gospel Greats

    The following was released on Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

    June 23, 2021, Indianapolis, IN – The Indiana State Fair today unveiled the 2021 list of all scheduled performers who will appear on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage July 30 through August 22 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). All shows at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

    The 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup includes:

    All artists, dates and times are subject to change without notice

    State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans presented by Yacht Rock Radio - Friday, July 30

    John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com - Saturday, July 31

    Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM - Sunday, August 1

    Josh Turner - Wednesday, August 4

    Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band - Thursday, August 5

    Noah Cyrus - Friday, August 6

    Blanco Brown - Saturday, August 7

    Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM - Sunday, August 8

    for KING & COUNTRY - Wednesday, August 11

    TBA – Thursday, August 12

    Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe - Friday, August 13

    Home Free - Saturday, August 14

    Casting Crowns - Sunday, August 15

    Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, August 18

    Barracuda - America’s Heart Tribute - Thursday, August 19

    The Beach Boys - Friday, August 20

    Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina - featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Columbia - Saturday, August 21

    Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM - Sunday, August 22

    The 2021 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 30 and runs through August 22, when you can enjoy The Greatest 18 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. The Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The safety of our guests, staff, and community is our number one priority. Please follow CDC guidelines regarding wearing masks. There are no capacity restrictions for Free Stage concerts and no reserved seating.

    For more information, please visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The 2021 Indiana State Fair theme is Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story