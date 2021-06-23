SACS board approves new superintendent's contract

The Southwest Allen County Schools Board approved Park Ginder's contract Tuesday confirming his appointment as SACS Superintendent.

Ginder was named the district's leader following former superintendent Phil Downs' retirement in early May.

Ginder's contract includes an annual base salary of $160,000, a cellphone allowance of $600 per year, a $10,000 annual transportation allowance, technology for a home office, retirement contributions, group health and life insurance and sick and vacation days. Ginder can also earn an annual performance bonus ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, and his salary can be increased by $1,000 to $10,000 during any year the contract is in effect provided his performance meets criteria as established by the board.

With nearly 35 years of K-12 experience, Ginder served as the principal at Dekalb High School, assistant principal at Carroll High School and department head and art teacher at Northrop High School and Shawnee Middle School. Ginder joined SACS as principal of Homestead High School in 2013.