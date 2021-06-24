Parkview vaccination site moving

After administering more than 130,000 shots, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Parkview's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, the largest in Allen County, is on the move.

The site will stay open through Monday. The clinic will reopen at 3 p.m. July 1 in Building C at 3718 New Vision Drive on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus, Parkview officials said.

The change comes as the rate of vaccination slows around the state and region, according to statistics compiled by the Indiana Department of Health.

The Mirro Center site opened Dec. 14, and at one point was averaging 1,200 shots a day, Michelle Charles, vice president of nursing informatics for Parkview Health said in an email.

"As vaccination rates slow, we are moving to a location that will better fit our needs," she said.

Charles said Parkview is working with businesses and organizations to provide pop-up vaccination sites to provide ready access to vaccines and protect more people in the community.

Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman, said a handful of such clinics already have been completed. She said not all future clinics -- for example at an employer -- will be open to the general public.

Vaccinations remain free. Clinic hours are subject to change based on demand.

The New Vision Drive sites holiday hours will 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and July 6 , 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 and 8 a.m. to noon July 10.

The clinic will be closed July 2 to July 5 and July 7 and 8. As of July 12, the hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The clinic will offer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people age 12 and over. Appointments can be made at ourshot.com or by calling 211. Walk-ins will be accepted during clinic hours depending on availability.