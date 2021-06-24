Thursday, June 24, 2021 4:12 pm
Flash flood watch: Kosciusko, LaGrange
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Kosciusko and LaGrange counties from 8 p.m. tonight through Saturday morning.
Periods of heavy rain can be expected tonight through Friday night, with 2 to 4 inches, and locally higher amounts, possible, the weather service said.
It said flooding is also possible,and people living in flood-prone locations, such as near creeks, low spots and poor-drainage areas may be affected.
People should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued, the weather service said.
