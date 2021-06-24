The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, June 24, 2021 4:12 pm

    Flash flood watch: Kosciusko, LaGrange

    The Journal Gazette

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Kosciusko and LaGrange counties from 8 p.m. tonight through Saturday morning.

    Periods of heavy rain can be expected tonight through Friday night, with 2 to 4 inches, and locally higher amounts, possible, the weather service said.

    It said flooding is also possible,and people living in flood-prone locations, such as near creeks, low spots and poor-drainage areas may be affected.

    People should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued, the weather service said.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story