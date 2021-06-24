Police suspect foul play in elderly woman's death

Foul play is suspected in an 82-year-old woman's death in a Lake James home.

The Steuben County coroner's office ruled Wilma Ball's death a homicide. She was found Wednesday in a home in the 300 block of Lake James Lane 200 East, the sheriff's department said Thursday.

Police were told she was unresponsive, and officers noticed "unusual and suspicious" circumstances, the sheriff's department said.

Detectives were called and an autopsy was conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. A news release did not say how Ball died, only that her death was declared a homicide.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and no other information was available.

Indiana State Police and the Steuben County prosecutor's office are assisting in the investigation.