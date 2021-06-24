CamelBak recalls caps sold with Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles due to a small silicone valve in caps sold with the Podium and Peak Fitness water bottle can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caps sold with the water bottles and contact CamelBak for a free replacement cap.

Consumers can contact CamelBak at 800-767-8725 from 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.camelbak.com/recall or www.camelbak.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

This recall involves certain caps sold with CamelBak’s Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles with three date codes. The date codes are H19039, H19063 and H19175 and are located on the underside of the cap. The water bottles were sold in a variety of colors in 17, 21- and 24-ounce sizes. CamelBak and Podium or Peak Fitness are written on the bottles.

CamelBak has received 14 reports of the silicone valve coming loose in the cap and detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The bottles were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at camelbak.com from February 2019 through January 2021 for between $10 and $25 depending on the bottle.