Area jobless rate up slightly

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate ticked up to 4.3% in May, a 0.2 percentage point increase from the 4.1% in April, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced today.

Last month's local unemployment rate was a fraction of the 13.7% from May 2020, during the national economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The local metropolitan statitical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The local labor force increased by almost 2,900 people in one month to reach 218,340 and more than 2,300 additional employed workers for a total of 209,020.

Indiana's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.5% in May. The national unemployment rate was 5.5%.

