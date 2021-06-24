Officials named for Kelly Cup Finals

Five referees and five linesmen have been named to work the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals, the ECHL said today.

The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance during the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the league said in a statement.

The referees are Andrew Bruggeman (2nd Kelly Cup Finals), Sean MacFarlane (2nd), Alex Normandin (2nd), Jake Rekucki (1st) and Andrew Wilk (2nd). The linesmen are Brady Fagan (1st Kelly Cup Finals), Shane Gustafson (1st), Kilian McNamara (1st), Chris Williams (2nd) and Tarrington Wyonzek (1st).