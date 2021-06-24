Grand Wayne seeing turnaround

The Grand Wayne Convention Center's fortunes are starting to turn around, members of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board heard this morning.

"I am happy to report in the last month for the first time in over a year we are holding our own," said Bart Shaw, executive director. "In fact, we're $40,000 to the good."

Because of the impact of the pandemic, Shaw said, revenue this year "will be backloaded." But because of cost-savings from the smaller number of events, the downtown center has been able to trim $515,000 from its budget, he said.

Beginning in August and September, the Grand Wayne "will be busy," he added.

Hotel business for leisure travel is starting to rebound, and "the business traveler is starting to return," Shaw said.

