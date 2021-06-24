Silver Alert issued for Lawrenceburg teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lawrenceburg teen missing since Wednesday evening, Indiana State Police said.

Shannon Oney, 16, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

Police believe Shannon is with Lamont Giles, 33, who is a biracial male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with Ohio license plate HTQ8117.

Shannon is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department at 812-542-3200 or 911.