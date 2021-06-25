Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette At Fort Wayne Dance Collective downtown Thursday, Ashley Benninghoff leads participants in Rising Stars, a summer drama and dance camp organized by the dance organization and Fort Wayne Youtheatre. Previous Next Friday, June 25, 2021 1:00 am Room full of rising stars Room full of rising stars Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story