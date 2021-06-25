Fort Wayne, Wabash sites named state cultural districts

The Fort Wayne Arts Campus is now a cultural district on a state level.

The designation was approved by the Indiana Arts Commission during its quarterly meeting today, its news release stated. The campus had already received the city's designation as a cultural district after it was approved by City Council in May.

“Fort Wayne is a community committed to collaboration. With a wealth of creative organizations, there is an incredible amount of opportunity for community engagement,” Anna Tragesser, the commission's artist and community services manager, said in a news release. “Regional leaders have done a wonderful job of working together as they establish opportunities for tourism and downtown development as a strategy for near-term growth.”

The Fort Wayne Arts Campus includes seven physical buildings and houses 18 organizations.

The Wabash Cultural District also received the state designation during the meeting. Wabash and Fort Wayne are the first two state cultural districts in northeast Indiana, and joined 10 other communities in the state with cultural districts.