Weather cancels Trot the Trails event

The Trot the Trails event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of the weather, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The event would have been the third Trot the Trails horse trail ride along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course, and would also have included 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the Maumee River, the city said in a statement.

It said organizers plan to have a Trot the Trails event this fall. The date will be announced at a later time.

Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council and the city are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc. determine locations throughout the county for the establishment of equestrian trails. By city ordinance, until equestrian trails are officially established, horses are only allowed on existing multi-use trails during Trot the Trails events.