Ignore the sour grapes, a Cup for K's would be impressive

We've reached the point of the playoffs, I see, where some folks in Toledo, Ohio, are either a) taking credit for the Komets' success or b) saying it shouldn't count.

Both points are silly.

The Komets still have a long way to go to win the Kelly Cup: They have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series, thanks a 7-2 walloping of the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday. Game 2 will be 6:05 p.m. Sunday at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina.

I get how it would be frustrating to be sitting in Toledo, Ohio, watching your archrival have success. But you cannot compare this season to any others, as some have tried to do on social media or messages to me.

There are reasons one could argue a Kelly Cup championship in 2021 isn't as impressive as in past years – such as there being only 14 teams this season, with a less diverse schedule and shorter playoffs – but those are skin-deep takes from people not really paying enough attention.

The jury – me – dismisses those claims.

Anyone who has watched the league this season fully will tell you that the talent level in the ECHL was higher than it's ever been before. That's a product of a slew of NHL- and American Hockey League-contracted players being here, especially early in the season, when the pandemic was throwing everything on its heels; and players having more limited options to play in other leagues, namely overseas.

Teams competing this ECHL season have had to deal with adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, constant lineup changes, fewer fans, immigration work visa issues, a compacted schedule, wackadoodle situations that caused key players to end up NHL taxi squads, games being held in practice rinks, and so on.

Yes, the Komets have some players Toledo had signed – Brandon Hawkins and Randy Gazzola – but they're not unique in picking up players from the ECHL teams that opted out.

It should be noted, the only real help the Komets got from their own NHL affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights, has been Dylan Ferguson.

While the Komets don't hold the rights to players like Hawkins, Anthony Nellis, Justin Vaive and Alan Lyszczarczyk for next season, you'd be fooling yourself if you thought some of those guys won't try to come back here – especially if they win a Cup. It's easy to say you have the rights to a player, different at this level to actually make them come if they're patient and have good agents.

It was mildly amusing that Toledo's assistant coach, Andy Delmore, would occasionally tweet at me this season that the Komets should be appreciative they got gifted Hawkins (as if they just sent him over gift-wrapped with a good-luck note), but I know if the Komets win that the calls for asterisks and such will get louder and louder from Walleye fans.

I get it, only to a point. The argument that the Komets only played 50 games may be a fair one, if you consider relative wear-and-tear to other teams, but I'm not totally convinced it was a help or a hindrance. The argument they didn't play a varied enough schedule, that went out the window with victories over Wichita and Allen.

The only argument Toledo fans can make that I support is that winning a 14-team league doesn't equate to winning a 26-team one. That's totally fair. But you can only play the cards you're dealt and if we're honest, no one's team as constructed last summer, including Fort Wayne's or Toledo's or Idaho's, would have won a Cup in what turned out to be the 2020-21 season.

Easy for me to say, I know, but the classier move if you're sitting on a couch in Ohio would be to congratulate a team for their success and tell them it'll be different next season when the Walleye is back in. (A.J. Jenks potentially finally getting a Cup? That should be appreciated.)

Anything else seems like sour grapes.

All that said, we're getting way ahead of ourselves. The Stingrays are going to come back hard in Game 2. Everybody knows it. I called a five-game series coming in and I'm sticking with that.

