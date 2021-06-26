Hamilton escapee captured in city

Indiana State Police said they captured a Noblesville man at a Fort Wayne motel Friday after he fled the Hamilton County lockup June 18.

Officers said they caught Rafael Rosa III, 27, about 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Knotty Pine Motel, 1201 Goshen Ave.

The escapee walked away from custody at the Hamilton County Jail more than a week ago, police said.

Rosa was serving a sentence for burglary, theft and related offenses. He attempted to run from police when they arrived at the motel but was quickly captured, officers said.

Rosa was lodged at the Allen County Jail awaiting a transfer back to Hamilton.

In 2018, Rosa was a fugitive in Fort Wayne and sparked a scuffle with police when he tried to elude them.

One officer was hurt by a stun gun in that incident.