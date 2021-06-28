Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Mrs is an 8-year-old spayed brown tiger domestic shorthair. Her adoption fee is only a minimum $10 donation. Call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502 to meet Mrs and other adoptable animals. Humane Fort Wayne Nefertiti is an 8-year-old spayed domestic longhair/mix. She needs to stay indoors. To meet Nefertiti or other adoptable pets, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Exegol is a neutered 6-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. He’d do best with savvy older kids in the home. To meet Exegol and other adoptable dogs, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454. Previous Next Monday, June 28, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story