62-year term issued in 2018 Cass Street slaying

A 24-year-old man was sentenced today to 62 years for the murder of a 33-year-old woman in November 2018 at her Cass Street home.

Cordell D. Patterson Jr., of Jackson, Mississippi, was charged with murder and felony robbery after Laura Larkin's death. A jury found him guilty on the charges in April, but Allen Superior Judge David Zent vacated the robbery charge during the morning sentencing hearing.

Patterson met Larkin the day before her death at The Pantry. Prosecutors said during the jury trial that Patterson became frustrated when Larkin wouldn’t turn over her car and wallet after the two had sex at her home. He then strangled her.

Afterward, he stole the car and later ditched it on the city’s south side. Patterson fled to his mother’s house in Jackson, Mississippi, a few days after he found out Larkin had died.

Zent sentenced Patterson to 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Patterson was given 933 days of credit for time already spent in jail.