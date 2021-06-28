Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting arrested

The suspect shot in a June 13 officer-involved shooting at South Hanna Street and East Maple Grove Avenue has been arrested, Fort Wayne police said today.

Lamont Carpenter Jr., 23, is being charged with pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, police said in a statement.

The suspect was wounded when city police responded to a report of shots fired and found an “intense gun battle,” police have said.

Officers reported they could hear gunfire between various groups upon arrival. A man armed with a gun confronted an officer, who shot the man “to preserve his life and that of the surrounding public,” police have said.

The officer rendered aid to the injured man, who then was taken to a hospital, police have said.