Police seek Lake James surveillance video

The Steuben County sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in the death of 82-year-old Wilma Ball last week in her home at 395 Lane 200 E., Lake James.

Detectives are asking neighbors of Ball for any possible surveillance video taken on Lake James Lane 200 and the surrounding area that has not already been given to police, a statement from the department said. The time frame of the video would need to be from 5:30 p.m. June 22 to 1 p.m. June 23.

Anyone with additional video and/or information about suspicious activity, or people in the area during that time, is asked to call the sheriff's department at 260-668-1000, ext. 5000.