Months-long project to restrict section of U.S. 33
A two-month construction project will restrict a section of U.S. 33 between Johnson and O'Day roads, beginning Friday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The project will replace a ditch box culvert, INDOT said.
Drivers should be prepared to slow down and use caution in the construction area, with a reduced speed of 45 mph and narrow lanes with a width limit of 10 feet.
