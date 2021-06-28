The Journal Gazette
 
    Months-long project to restrict section of U.S. 33

    The Journal Gazette

    A two-month construction project will restrict a section of U.S. 33 between Johnson and O'Day roads, beginning Friday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today. 

    The project will replace a ditch box culvert, INDOT said.  

    Drivers should be prepared to slow down and use caution in the construction area, with a reduced speed of 45 mph and narrow lanes with a width limit of 10 feet.

     

