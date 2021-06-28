The Journal Gazette
 
    Power-line work to restrict portion of Clinton Street

    The Journal Gazette

    Clinton Street between Main Street and Washington Boulevard will have lane restrictions from Tuesday to Thursday during power-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The work will be done during the evening and overnight hours, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the Indiana Department of Transportation at 1-855-463-6848.

     

