Monday, June 28, 2021 10:59 am
Power-line work to restrict portion of Clinton Street
The Journal Gazette
Clinton Street between Main Street and Washington Boulevard will have lane restrictions from Tuesday to Thursday during power-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The work will be done during the evening and overnight hours, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the Indiana Department of Transportation at 1-855-463-6848.
